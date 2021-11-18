Advertisement

Cybersecurity experts warn of increased scam activity this holiday season

With the holiday season around the corner, cybercriminals are gearing up for their busiest time of the year.
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:33 PM MST
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The holiday season is upon us and as you prepare for all the festivities, cybercriminals are gearing up for their busiest season of the year.

Cybersecurity experts warn increased activity during holiday months is common and are cautioning about new scams becoming frequent this year. Among scams this year are fraudulent TSA pre-check renewal is becoming frequent.

Cybersecurity experts warn you to be vigilant of emails posing as government agencies asking for your information.

“As we come up to the holiday season, people are going to be expecting a lot of emails for a lot of different things,” said Director of threat intelligence Crane Hassold. “That communication overload is what a lot of cybercriminals take advantage of when they’re crafting these types of scams.”

Hassold advises doing your due diligence when releasing any personal information online. Scour the website for authenticity, look up reviews about the site, or contact them via phone to verify its authenticity.

