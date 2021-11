TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The scores are in for Wednesday’s girls basketball games.

Cole Valley 60, Filer 55: Lexi Monson paced the Wildcats with 24 points. Hazel Fischer posted nine rebounds.

Richfield 32, Camas County 16

Rockland 70, Castleford 14

