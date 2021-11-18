The holiday season could bring another COVID-19 surge, warns one pharmacist

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With COVID-19 cases in Idaho starting to slow down, health experts are warning the community spread of the virus is still significant.

With the holiday season near and high school sports moving indoors there are concerns of another spike. The weather is also cooling down with people spending less time outside and social distancing becoming more difficult.

Dr. Catherine Oliphant, the co-chair of pharmacy practice and administrative sciences at the Idaho State University College of Pharmacy, says the delta variant is extremely transmissible and calls it a virus of the un-vaccinated.

“So if you’re not vaccinated, I would highly encourage you to get the vaccine, because delta is contagious. It finds those who are not vaccinated,” said Dr. Oliphant.

She added with Idaho’s low vaccination rate, there could be another surge after the holidays but hopefully not as big as we saw several months ago.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.