Advertisement

The holiday season could bring another COVID-19 surge, warns one pharmacist

“Delta is contagious, it finds those who are not vaccinated.”
COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19 Vaccine(WIBW)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:37 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With COVID-19 cases in Idaho starting to slow down, health experts are warning the community spread of the virus is still significant.

With the holiday season near and high school sports moving indoors there are concerns of another spike. The weather is also cooling down with people spending less time outside and social distancing becoming more difficult.

Dr. Catherine Oliphant, the co-chair of pharmacy practice and administrative sciences at the Idaho State University College of Pharmacy, says the delta variant is extremely transmissible and calls it a virus of the un-vaccinated.

“So if you’re not vaccinated, I would highly encourage you to get the vaccine, because delta is contagious. It finds those who are not vaccinated,” said Dr. Oliphant.

She added with Idaho’s low vaccination rate, there could be another surge after the holidays but hopefully not as big as we saw several months ago.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pursuit began around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning
Police chase south of Twin Falls ends in arrest
A crash injures 3.
Crash in Twin Falls injures three
The trip is 847 miles.
Historic locomotive travels through Twin Falls on its way to Northern Nevada Railway Museum
December Outlook: Cooler or Warmer?
Looking long-term: How is December looking weather-wise?
The crash happened in Burley on Wednesday
Multiple hospitalized in Burley crash

Latest News

More than 31 million fully vaccinated adults have gotten a COVID-19 booster shot. The majority...
First vaccinations, boosters up even as states push against vaccine mandates
The United States is now averaging more than 82,000 new COVID-19 cases per day, up 11% over the...
Decisions expected soon on COVID vaccine boosters, antiviral pill
Crowds will once again fill New York's Times Square this New Year's Eve, with proof of COVID-19...
New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square back on for fully vaccinated
FILE - Dr. William Dittrich M.D. looks over a COVID-19 patient in the Medical Intensive care...
COVID-19 situation in Idaho improving, Department of Health and Welfare says