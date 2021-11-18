Advertisement

Micron teams up with Idaho Foodbank to donate to families for Thanksgiving

Micron donated 1,700 turkeys and 681 hams
Micron donated 1,700 turkeys and 681 hams(The Idaho Foodbank)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Foodbank and Micron Technology teamed up to donate turkeys and hams to Idaho families this Thanksgiving.

Every year, Micron provides a turkey or a ham to each member of its staff for the Thanksgiving holiday. They can then choose to donate it to the Idaho Foodbank.

For this year’s Thanksgiving holiday, employees at Micron gave 1,700 turkeys and 681 hams that will give food to more than 1,000 households. Since 2011, Micron has delivered more than 210,000 pounds of food to provide 175,000 meals to Idaho residents.

“The engagement of Micron employees in this donation is heartening,” said Karen Vauk, President and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank. “We appreciate Micron’s leadership in community giving. Their ongoing support of The Idaho Foodbank has made a difference in the lives of Idahoans and this donation will help more of our neighbors enjoy a Thanksgiving meal.”

