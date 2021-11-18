Advertisement

MSNBC banned from Rittenhouse trial after bus incident

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 12:00 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The judge at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial banned MSNBC from the courthouse Thursday after police said they briefly detained a man who had followed the jury bus and may have tried to photograph jurors.

Judge Bruce Schroeder said the man had claimed to be working for MSNBC.

NBC News said the man was a freelancer who never contacted or intended to contact the jurors during deliberations and never intended to photograph them.

The jurors are anonymous by order of the court.

Schroeder said they were riding in a bus whose windows had been covered over to keep them from seeing any signs about the case.

Schroeder said the matter is under further investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pursuit began around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning
Police chase south of Twin Falls ends in arrest
A crash injures 3.
Crash in Twin Falls injures three
The trip is 847 miles.
Historic locomotive travels through Twin Falls on its way to Northern Nevada Railway Museum
December Outlook: Cooler or Warmer?
Looking long-term: How is December looking weather-wise?
The crash happened in Burley on Wednesday
Multiple hospitalized in Burley crash

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2018 file photo, White nationalist Jason Kessler speaks at a rally near...
‘Unite the Right’ civil trial jurors hear closing arguments
Judge Bruce Schroeder said Thursday that MSNBC was banned from the Kyle Rittenhouse trial after...
Judge bans MSNBC from Rittenhouse trial
At issue was a piece of drone video that prosecutors showed to the jury in closing arguments in...
GRAPHIC: Rittenhouse jury resumes deliberating after 2nd mistrial bid
One person who was life-flighted has been released from the hospital
One life-flighted in Jerome crash