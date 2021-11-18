New infrastructure bill could save Idahoans money

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — $1.2 trillion will now be spent on America’s crumbling infrastructure, hoping to restore the country’s roads, bridges, water systems and more.

According to a study by Quote Wizard, once completed this move may save Idahoans hundreds of dollars each year.

“These bad roads are costing people hundreds of dollars every year,” said Nick VinZant of Quote Wizard. “In Idaho, it costs around $430 for drivers to drive on these bad roads.”

The study claims that wear-and-tear repairs are the leading cause of costs inflicted on drives by “non-acceptable” roads.

Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) says they have a plan to facilitate the growth and recovery of the Gem States roadways, and these funds will help achieve those goals.

“We have our Idaho Investment Program, that’s seven years’ worth of projects that are in the pipeline, right now, ready to go,” said Aubrie Spence, Idaho Transportation Department Professional Information Officer. “We already have appropriated State and Federal funding.”

Planning by ITD has kept Idaho ahead of most states in road standards, ranking 3rd in the country. But, according to VinZant that is more of a reflection of the state of America’s infrastructure.

“I think that this really goes to show how bad infrastructure in the United States is,” VinZant said. “Even in Idaho, where people feel they have terrible roads, they are actually pretty good compared to the rest of the country. You can really see how much this aging infrastructure needs to be fixed and is costing us.”

According to a press release by Boise Mayor Lauren McLean $2 billion from the bill will be spent on Idaho roadways, but until the funds arrive, how exactly they will be spent is unclear.

“It’s too early to tell what this will mean exactly for Idaho, but we are following it very closely,” Spence said. “As soon as it’s ready to go, we’ve got projects in the pipeline that we can jump on right away.”

