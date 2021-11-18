No. 19 CSI to host Laramie County, Western Nebraska

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 19th-ranked College of Southern Idaho women’s basketball is home this weekend for the Coca Cola Invitational.

CSI faces Laramie county Friday night, a team that beat the Golden Eagles in Denver during a preseason scrimmage. The Wyoming version of the Golden Eagles enter this matchup with a 4-1 mark, winners of three straight.

And then Saturday night 12th-ranked Western Nebraska comes to town, led by Clemson signee, Ale’jah Douglas.

The nation’s top point guard dropped 26 points in their last meeting in January, but CSI got the last laugh upsetting the cougars on the road, ending their five-year home winning streak.

Randy Rogers knows these teams will bring intensity and efficient passing, he just hopes his team is ready. This, following their road trip in Arizona, where they went 1-1.

“It was definitely a different type of basketball than we played, a lot scrappier than we’re used to, I definitely find with different reps, you have to get used to their calls. And they got away with a lot of fouls and we got some fouls that I’ve been annoyed about,” explained Courtney Stothard. “We just have to learn to play with that when it happens.”

“We’re just not getting great shots, not getting enough assists, so we’re not getting people the ball in the right position and then transition points” Rogers said. “We’re one of the worst transition teams in the country, just get no points in transition. I think four buckets all year, so one a game, so we got to get easy points in transition, pushing the ball ahead, kicking the ball ahead and we got great posts.”

Again, CSI is in action Friday against Laramie and Saturday against Western Nebraska. Both games begin at 5:30.

