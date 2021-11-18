No bills get passed during 72-hour legislative session

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This most recent legislative session ended with no bills being passed during the 72-hour period.

The House adjourning today, meaning the legislative session for this year is complete.

Three of the seven bills, most of which involve COVID-19 vaccinations, passed Tuesday by the House were heard Wednesday before the Senate State Affairs Committee.

However, after hours of public testimony, none of the bills passed by the House advanced to the Senate floor.

Lawmakers are set to return to the Statehouse in January.

