Officials react after legislative session in which no bills were passed

The Idaho House of Representatives debates a constitutional amendment in the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho, on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.
The Idaho House of Representatives debates a constitutional amendment in the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho, on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler)(Keith Ridler | AP)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:34 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After days of debate, $90,000 tax-payer dollars, and not much of anything accomplished after the legislature reconvened for a special session, KMVT is getting reaction from lawmakers.

“When the alternative was between doing nothing, and doing a lot of stuff that was potentially really harmful, illegal and had dangerous repercussion on our businesses and economy, I think the better option was to do nothing,” said House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel.

Rubel also says she was surprised by some of the legislation that she calls “fundamentally un-conservative”. Several bills were up for consideration, ranging from how to allocate money from the American Rescue Plan to how to fund a lawsuit against the Biden Administration.

KMVT spoke to one leader on the other side of the aisle, who says Republicans were also not satisfied.

“We left frustrated. I think there were a lot of folks that wanted to deal with the mandates that felt unsatisfied with the resolution, including myself,” said Representative for District 23 Megan Blanksma.

Blanksma says she expects some of the legislation to be reworded and presented again during this year’s legislative session.

The only measure to pass both houses of the Idaho Legislature since it reconvened on Monday is a non-binding memorial to Congress and the President disapproving of the Biden administration’s proposed vaccine mandates.

