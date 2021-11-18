Advertisement

One life-flighted in Jerome crash

One person who was life-flighted has been released from the hospital
One person who was life-flighted has been released from the hospital
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:59 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One person was life-flighted to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision on Monday in Jerome.

Police say the crash happened near Arlo Trucking and involved a mustang with three juveniles and a woman in another vehicle. All individuals involved were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The person who was life-flighted has been released, police tell KMVT. Their investigation remains ongoing.

