One life-flighted in Jerome crash

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One person was life-flighted to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision on Monday in Jerome.

Police say the crash happened near Arlo Trucking and involved a mustang with three juveniles and a woman in another vehicle. All individuals involved were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The person who was life-flighted has been released, police tell KMVT. Their investigation remains ongoing.

