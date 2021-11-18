Police in Gilbert Arizona recommending new charges against Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell

GILBERT, Arizona (KMVT/KSVT) — The Gilbert Police Department is recommending new charges against Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow. They have recommended attempted first-degree murder charges against the pair.

The recommendation is in relation to the ex-husband of Vallow’s niece, Brandon Boudreaux, being shot at in 2019. At the time, Boudreaux was going through a divorce with their niece.

Boudreaux told detectives he thought he was shot at by someone in a Jeep Wrangler. Detectives later found the vehicle which they say was registered to Charles Vallow and found gunshot residue inside.

In court documents, Gilbert police discovered Lori Vallow-Daybell, Chad Daybell, and Lori’s brother Alex planned to murder Boudreaux in September of 2019. Police say their motivation was that they considered Boudreaux a “dark soul.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.