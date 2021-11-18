Advertisement

Police in Gilbert Arizona recommending new charges against Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell

Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell are seen in police mugshot photos. (Courtesy police photos)
Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell are seen in police mugshot photos. (Courtesy police photos)(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:30 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILBERT, Arizona (KMVT/KSVT) — The Gilbert Police Department is recommending new charges against Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow. They have recommended attempted first-degree murder charges against the pair.

The recommendation is in relation to the ex-husband of Vallow’s niece, Brandon Boudreaux, being shot at in 2019. At the time, Boudreaux was going through a divorce with their niece.

Boudreaux told detectives he thought he was shot at by someone in a Jeep Wrangler. Detectives later found the vehicle which they say was registered to Charles Vallow and found gunshot residue inside.

In court documents, Gilbert police discovered Lori Vallow-Daybell, Chad Daybell, and Lori’s brother Alex planned to murder Boudreaux in September of 2019. Police say their motivation was that they considered Boudreaux a “dark soul.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pursuit began around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning
Police chase south of Twin Falls ends in arrest
A crash injures 3.
Crash in Twin Falls injures three
The trip is 847 miles.
Historic locomotive travels through Twin Falls on its way to Northern Nevada Railway Museum
December Outlook: Cooler or Warmer?
Looking long-term: How is December looking weather-wise?
The crash happened in Burley on Wednesday
Multiple hospitalized in Burley crash

Latest News

The Idaho House of Representatives debates a constitutional amendment in the Statehouse in...
Officials react after legislative session in which no bills were passed
Lawmakers on the committee on Thursday expressed concern at the low number of responses to...
Idaho moves ahead on plan to appraise federal land for taxes
The concern is around the colder weather driving people indoors and increasing spread
Experts concerned over COVID-19 holiday spike
Members KMVT talked to say they have been trying to get similar legislation passed for years
Some member of the LGBTQ community express frustration over speed of bill passage