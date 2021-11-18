Advertisement

Two Idaho mule deer test positive for Chronic Wasting Disease

(WTVG)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:28 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUCILE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Fish and Game says two mule deer bucks have tested positive for Chronic Wasting Degrees. The bucks were harvested in October near Lucile.

Both hunters have been notified of the positive tests. This marks the first time an animal in the state of Idaho has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease, though the disease has been known to exist in the U.S. for over 40 years, according to the Department of Fish and Game.

Fish and Game advises anyone hunting in Unit 14 to have any harvested deer or elk tested for the disease. Chronic Wasting Disease is a contagious neurological disease that is fatal in 100% of cases. The disease affects deer, elk, moose, and reindeer.

The symptoms of Chronic Wasting Disease in deer, elk, and caribou are:

  • Excessive salivation
  • Drooping head and ears
  • Tremors
  • Extremely low body weight
  • Unusual behavior such as having no fear of humans and a lack of coordination

