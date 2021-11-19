Americans feeling the pain at the pump ahead of holiday season

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Across the country, Americans are feeling the pain at the pump. According to AAA, after a slow decline here in Idaho, prices are expected to increase once again as holiday travel peaks.

“We should expect, probably, a little bit of a bump,” said Matthew Conde. “Probably no more than a nickel a gallon. Obviously, in these times when prices are high to begin with, that will be on people’s minds.”

Also on people’s minds is whether they be able to afford holiday travel with the upcoming price increases. “It does factor in, for sure. It’s not easy to try and travel across the country,” said Wendell resident Kenneth Fetterly.

The price of gas continues to be an issue across the country, so the question is, why? “A lot of it has to do with what OPEC is doing. Picture them standing by the spigot and putting a kink in the hose. They have been blocking what we think could be 8 or 9 million barrels per day of crude oil production,” Conde said.

As such, oil producers are minimizing their production and distribution of crude oil to America. This is causing prices to skyrocket to their highest mark since 2014.

According to U.S. Senator Mike Crapo, this has to do directly with the Biden Administration’s relationship with those producers.

“The reason that many of us believe that the supply has gone down is that this administration has been decidedly negative toward the oil and gas industry,” Crapo said.

Senator Crapo says his Washington colleagues hope to see a return to energy independence as a way out of this continuing price increase.

“Just a couple years ago, we were energy independent and were actually a net exporter of our oil and gas. Now, because of the administration’s policies, we are dependent and reliant on OPEC’s will.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.