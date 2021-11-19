Advertisement

Anderson named NJCAA Women’s Cross Country Coach of the Year

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 12:00 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After leading the College of Southern Idaho women’s cross country team to a national championship win, Lindsey Anderson has just been named Coach of the Year.

The U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association named Anderson, the NJCAA Women’s Cross Country Coach of the Year.

This, after she led the women to their first national championship in program history and four of her runners earned All-American status.

The team was ranked number one for most of the season and spent a short time in third and get this, four of the top five are freshmen and will return next fall.

“It’s been a fun weekend, a bit overwhelming because it is a first and we did know it was possible and to have it actually happen is very special and I’m so proud of the women’s team to just be positive all season long, be humble at the right time and just fight hard, they were very, very, very solid and it was so fun to see them,” Anderson said. “I’m so proud of them.”

The Golden Eagles now gear up for the indoor track season, after having a week off from cross country.

