Crisis standards of care reactivated in Idaho

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Crisis standards of care have been reactivated in the state of Idaho.

The Idaho Board of Health and Welfare held a special meeting Thursday night to consider a new temporary rule to reactivate the crisis standards of care.

The previous temporary rule expired Wednesday because the Idaho Legislature adjourned on that same day. Health officials did re-approve crisis standards of care.

This measure of care is a last resort and means that the number of patients needing care is more than the number of resources available.

Hospitals will implement the care based on their own policies and available resources.

