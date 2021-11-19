Idaho Department of Agriculture ceases seed indemnity fund assessments

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Department of Agriculture announced Friday that beginning in 2022, licensed seed buyers withholding or deducting Seed Indemnity Fund assessments shall discontinue their withholdings and assessments.

The order applies to both purchase payments or contract settlements with Idaho seed producers.

The seed indemnity fund had a balance of $11.7 million at the beginning of November and is now expected to hit the statutory limit of $12 million by year’s end.

Anyone who is a licensed seed buyer will still need to file quarterly indemnity fund reports as well as quarterly species reports as a way to report total gross dollars in contract settlements or purchases. All purchases and contract settlements must be made before the end of the year.

