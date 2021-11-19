Advertisement

Idaho Department of Agriculture ceases seed indemnity fund assessments

The seed indemnity fund had a balance of $11.7 million at the beginning of November
The seed indemnity fund had a balance of $11.7 million at the beginning of November
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:03 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Department of Agriculture announced Friday that beginning in 2022, licensed seed buyers withholding or deducting Seed Indemnity Fund assessments shall discontinue their withholdings and assessments.

The order applies to both purchase payments or contract settlements with Idaho seed producers.

The seed indemnity fund had a balance of $11.7 million at the beginning of November and is now expected to hit the statutory limit of $12 million by year’s end.

Anyone who is a licensed seed buyer will still need to file quarterly indemnity fund reports as well as quarterly species reports as a way to report total gross dollars in contract settlements or purchases. All purchases and contract settlements must be made before the end of the year.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pursuit began around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning
Police chase south of Twin Falls ends in arrest
A crash injures 3.
Crash in Twin Falls injures three
The trip is 847 miles.
Historic locomotive travels through Twin Falls on its way to Northern Nevada Railway Museum
December Outlook: Cooler or Warmer?
Looking long-term: How is December looking weather-wise?
One person who was life-flighted has been released from the hospital
One life-flighted in Jerome crash

Latest News

Idaho Gov. Brad Little delivers his State of the State address inside the house chambers at the...
Idaho Governor Brad Little touts state’s low unemployment rate
The three student's essays focused on topics like voting rights and the right to bear arms
Idaho students awarded prizes in civics contest on Constitutional rights
Fruitland police are seeking the drivers of two cars in the area the day he disappeared
Police: Missing 5-year-old Idaho boy was likely abducted
NASA is collaborating with the U.S. Department of Energy’s Idaho National Laboratory to...
NASA seeks ideas for building a nuclear reactor on the moon