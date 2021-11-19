Idaho Governor Brad Little touts state’s low unemployment rate

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Data released Friday from the Idaho Department of Labor show unemployment in the State of Idaho has dropped to 2.8%. That number is down just slightly from the month before when the Gem State recorded a 2.9% unemployment rate.

Idaho was one of ten GOP-controlled states that lead the nation in having the lowest unemployment in the nation.

In light of the news, Idaho Governor Brad Little released a statement saying: “It’s not surprising at all that the top 10 states for lowest unemployment rates – including Idaho – are led by Republican governors.”

“Our unrelenting focus on keeping taxes low, governing responsibly, and structuring regulations so they support, not hinder, business have lead to prosperity and opportunity for the people we serve. Our economy just continues to build steam. Congratulations, Idaho!”

The labor participation rate remained at 62.4%. Idaho ranked as the state with the fourth-lowest unemployment rate.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.