Advertisement

Idaho Governor Brad Little touts state’s low unemployment rate

Idaho Gov. Brad Little delivers his State of the State address inside the house chambers at the...
Idaho Gov. Brad Little delivers his State of the State address inside the house chambers at the state Capitol building, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger)(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:25 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Data released Friday from the Idaho Department of Labor show unemployment in the State of Idaho has dropped to 2.8%. That number is down just slightly from the month before when the Gem State recorded a 2.9% unemployment rate.

Idaho was one of ten GOP-controlled states that lead the nation in having the lowest unemployment in the nation.

In light of the news, Idaho Governor Brad Little released a statement saying: “It’s not surprising at all that the top 10 states for lowest unemployment rates – including Idaho – are led by Republican governors.”

“Our unrelenting focus on keeping taxes low, governing responsibly, and structuring regulations so they support, not hinder, business have lead to prosperity and opportunity for the people we serve. Our economy just continues to build steam. Congratulations, Idaho!”

The labor participation rate remained at 62.4%. Idaho ranked as the state with the fourth-lowest unemployment rate.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pursuit began around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning
Police chase south of Twin Falls ends in arrest
A crash injures 3.
Crash in Twin Falls injures three
The trip is 847 miles.
Historic locomotive travels through Twin Falls on its way to Northern Nevada Railway Museum
December Outlook: Cooler or Warmer?
Looking long-term: How is December looking weather-wise?
One person who was life-flighted has been released from the hospital
One life-flighted in Jerome crash

Latest News

The seed indemnity fund had a balance of $11.7 million at the beginning of November
Idaho Department of Agriculture ceases seed indemnity fund assessments
The three student's essays focused on topics like voting rights and the right to bear arms
Idaho students awarded prizes in civics contest on Constitutional rights
Fruitland police are seeking the drivers of two cars in the area the day he disappeared
Police: Missing 5-year-old Idaho boy was likely abducted
NASA is collaborating with the U.S. Department of Energy’s Idaho National Laboratory to...
NASA seeks ideas for building a nuclear reactor on the moon