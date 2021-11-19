Idaho students awarded prizes in civics contest on Constitutional rights

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Three students from Idaho have been awarded prizes for their essays on Constitutional rights. The three middle school students include Audra Bunn from Wendell who penned an essay about women’s voting rights, freedom of speech, and freedom of religion.

The other two winners are eighth-grader Adison Buzzell from the Idaho Learning Academy who wrote an essay on freedom of expression, the right to bear arms, and the right to vote, and seventh-grader Dylan Hughes whose essay discussed several constitutional amendments related to voting rights.

The contest is known as the ACE Civics Contest and is open to middle school students in the state of Idaho.

It was sponsored by the Government and Public Sector Lawyers Section of the Idaho State Bar. Their financial contribution allowed for prize money to be given out for the top three entries.

Essays were judged by Idaho Supreme Court Justice Gregory Moeller, retired Acting President of the University of Idaho Donald Burnett, Preston High School Social Studies teacher Pandi Elison-Chang, and Idaho Public Television Producer/Host Melissa Davlin.

“The students identified an impressive array of constitutional provisions, including all of the first five amendments as well as the 8th, 13th, 14th, 15th, 19th, and 26th Amendments. Students also showed thoughtful insight into how individual rights come with personal responsibilities,” said Burnett of the essay topics.

Winning entries will be made available on idaholawfoundation.org.

