Advertisement

Idaho students awarded prizes in civics contest on Constitutional rights

The contest is known as the ACE Civics Contest and is open to middle school students in the state of Idaho
The three student's essays focused on topics like voting rights and the right to bear arms
The three student's essays focused on topics like voting rights and the right to bear arms
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 1:42 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Three students from Idaho have been awarded prizes for their essays on Constitutional rights. The three middle school students include Audra Bunn from Wendell who penned an essay about women’s voting rights, freedom of speech, and freedom of religion.

The other two winners are eighth-grader Adison Buzzell from the Idaho Learning Academy who wrote an essay on freedom of expression, the right to bear arms, and the right to vote, and seventh-grader Dylan Hughes whose essay discussed several constitutional amendments related to voting rights.

The contest is known as the ACE Civics Contest and is open to middle school students in the state of Idaho.

It was sponsored by the Government and Public Sector Lawyers Section of the Idaho State Bar. Their financial contribution allowed for prize money to be given out for the top three entries.

Essays were judged by Idaho Supreme Court Justice Gregory Moeller, retired Acting President of the University of Idaho Donald Burnett, Preston High School Social Studies teacher Pandi Elison-Chang, and Idaho Public Television Producer/Host Melissa Davlin.

“The students identified an impressive array of constitutional provisions, including all of the first five amendments as well as the 8th, 13th, 14th, 15th, 19th, and 26th Amendments. Students also showed thoughtful insight into how individual rights come with personal responsibilities,” said Burnett of the essay topics.

Winning entries will be made available on idaholawfoundation.org.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pursuit began around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning
Police chase south of Twin Falls ends in arrest
A crash injures 3.
Crash in Twin Falls injures three
The trip is 847 miles.
Historic locomotive travels through Twin Falls on its way to Northern Nevada Railway Museum
December Outlook: Cooler or Warmer?
Looking long-term: How is December looking weather-wise?
One person who was life-flighted has been released from the hospital
One life-flighted in Jerome crash

Latest News

Fruitland police are seeking the drivers of two cars in the area the day he disappeared
Police: Missing 5-year-old Idaho boy was likely abducted
NASA is collaborating with the U.S. Department of Energy’s Idaho National Laboratory to...
NASA seeks ideas for building a nuclear reactor on the moon
The City of Twin Falls will receive $500,000 as part of the DOJ's plan
Twin Falls Police will receive $500,000 to add four new officers
The state of Idaho produces 13 billion pounds of milk each year
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: High Desert Milk