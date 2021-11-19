Advertisement

Idaho will receive $750,000 as part of the Justice Department’s community policing plan

The City of Twin Falls will receive $500,000 as part of the DOJ's plan
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:19 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Thursday, the Department of Justice announced more than $139 million in funding for community policing.

The money handed out by the DOJ will go to 183 law enforcement agencies nationwide to hire more than 1,000 law enforcement professionals. In the state of Idaho, the cities of Nampa and Twin Falls will receive $250,000 and $500,000 respectively.

“I’m elated that the Twin Falls Police Department is a recipient of the 2021 COPS Hiring Grant,” said Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury. “This will allow the City of Twin Falls to add four new officers and assist us in continuing with our connection-based and community-oriented policing strategies in our growing community.”

The COPS Hiring Program, or CHP, provides funds directly to law enforcement agencies to hire more law enforcement officers. 183 agencies were granted awards.

“We are committed to providing police departments with the resources needed to help ensure community safety and build community trust,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “The grants we are announcing today will enable law enforcement agencies across the country to hire more than 1,000 additional officers to support vitally important community-oriented policing programs.”

