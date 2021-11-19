Local students raising awareness of area homelessness

“7-thousand 3-hundered kids between kindergarten and their senior year were homeless and unsheltered, um or in homeless shelters in 20-20 and that was like a big increase from the years past,” says Ella Oberg, a senior at Canyon Ridge High School.

There’s no denying homelessness in twin falls is on the rise. Twin falls school district officials say this rise is mainly due to the population boom we’ve seen here in southern Idaho.

“The numbers have increased…you know kind of at a similar rate to what we’re seeing with population increase here in Twin Falls,” says Eva Carner of the Twin Falls School District. “What type of homelessness they’re experiencing is different than maybe it would’ve been 5 or 10 years ago.”

The new type of homelessness isn’t necessarily the traditional type of homelessness, but rather families having to stay with others due to unaffordable housing.

“That’s what we see most of the time. Families doubled up with other families,” says Carner.

To help combat the problem, the senior class at canyon ridge high school took action. “Every day we’re just spreading awareness, releasing like statistics, information, or resources that people can use to help within our community specifically,” says Oberg. “Then we’ll end the week with our big drive to raise some money with the valley house.”

Fellow project organizers recognized the importance of spreading awareness. “It often gets overlooked by many people,” says Canyon Ridge senior Caydin Skaggs. “Like they just think ‘Oh there’s no homeless in here because they don’t see people standing on the side of the road asking for money.’”

Especially near Thanksgiving and Christmas, giving back to the underserved has strengthened the sense of community around the area.

“When we help these people out, you can just see the self-esteem boos that they get when they get help from people, and I think that’s great for people to get around Thanksgiving and Christmas time,” says Skaggs

