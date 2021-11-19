Man sentenced for Meth, Fentanyl distribution in the Magic Valley

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A man living in Jerome was sentenced to 82 months in federal prison for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Police say 32-year-old Luis Leyva Verduzco, a Mexican national living in Jerome, was involved in distributing methamphetamine in the Magic Valley. As part of the police’s investigation, Verduzco was monitored during his travels to and from a dairy farm in Gooding County.

After searching a milk house he was observed entering, police discovered 2.88 pounds of meth and approximately 46 grams of fentanyl in a filing cabinet. Police say further investigation revealed he was in possession of these drugs and attempted to hide them in the milk house.

Police say they expect Verduzco will be deported back to Mexico after his sentence is over.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.