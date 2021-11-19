Advertisement

Man sentenced for Meth, Fentanyl distribution in the Magic Valley

A man in living in Jerome was sentenced to 82 months in federal prison for possession of...
A man in living in Jerome was sentenced to 82 months in federal prison for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute(WRDW)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:39 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A man living in Jerome was sentenced to 82 months in federal prison for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Police say 32-year-old Luis Leyva Verduzco, a Mexican national living in Jerome, was involved in distributing methamphetamine in the Magic Valley. As part of the police’s investigation, Verduzco was monitored during his travels to and from a dairy farm in Gooding County.

After searching a milk house he was observed entering, police discovered 2.88 pounds of meth and approximately 46 grams of fentanyl in a filing cabinet. Police say further investigation revealed he was in possession of these drugs and attempted to hide them in the milk house.

Police say they expect Verduzco will be deported back to Mexico after his sentence is over.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pursuit began around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning
Police chase south of Twin Falls ends in arrest
A crash injures 3.
Crash in Twin Falls injures three
The trip is 847 miles.
Historic locomotive travels through Twin Falls on its way to Northern Nevada Railway Museum
December Outlook: Cooler or Warmer?
Looking long-term: How is December looking weather-wise?
The crash happened in Burley on Wednesday
Multiple hospitalized in Burley crash

Latest News

The City of Twin Falls will receive $500,000 as part of the DOJ's plan
Idaho will receive $750,000 as part of the Justice Department’s community policing plan
The state of Idaho produces 13 billion pounds of milk each year
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: High Desert Milk
Gas pump
Americans feeling the pain at the pump ahead of holiday season
Magic Valley area sees slight increase in homeless numbers
Local students raising awareness of area homelessness