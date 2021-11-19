Advertisement

Murtaugh rolls past Hansen; girls basketball roundup

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 1:53 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Addison Stoker and Ashlee Stanger both scored 10 points, while Courtney Jensen added eight and Murtaugh coasted past Hansen, 55-28.

Other Scores:

Burley 57, Pocatello 27: Amari Whiting had a game-high 31 points, while Lynzey Searle produced 15 and Sydney Searle added 6 points. Burley (3-0) hosts Canyon Ridge Tuesday.

Highland 35, Twin Falls 30: Rylee Robbins posted eight points for the Bruins, while Halle Egbert added six. The Bruins now host Bishop Kelly on Saturday.

Canyon Ridge 48, Buhl 17: Jordan Roberts led the Riverhawks with 22 points.

Filer 62, Jerome 38: The Wildcats were led by Lexi Monson with 21 points and Hazel Fischer with 10 points. McKynlee Jacobs had 8 rebounds and Hazel Fischer added 7.

Dietrich 68, Gooding 55: Hailey Astle led the Blue Devils with 18 points, Saige Hubert had 13 and Layla VonBerndt had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Q1: Dietrich 15 Gooding 16 Q2: Dietrich 17 Gooding 10 Q3: Dietrich 16 Gooding 18 Q4: Dietrich 20 Gooding 11

Shoshone 42, Wendell 33: Ella Zacarias led the way for the Trojans with 18 points.

