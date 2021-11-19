Advertisement

Oakley repeats as state champion for the first time in school history

The Hornets grab their fifth state title on the gridiron with complete performance against Raft River
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 1:50 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Thursday night inside Holt Arena, there was no doubt who the best team in 1A Division 1 football was. The Oakley Hornets dominated Raft River in the state championship game.

After winning the state title a year ago, the Hornets repeat for the first time in school history.

Oakley 42, Raft River 14

Raft River won the first matchup of the season 22-16 back in October. Thursday night, though, was completely different.

In the battle of Snake River Conference opponents and Cassia County rivals, the Hornets dominated all facets of the game in a 28-point win over the Trojans.

This story will be updated

Oakley repeats as state champion for the first time in school history
