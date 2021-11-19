Oakley repeats as state champion for the first time in school history
The Hornets grab their fifth state title on the gridiron with complete performance against Raft River
Nov. 19, 2021
POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Thursday night inside Holt Arena, there was no doubt who the best team in 1A Division 1 football was. The Oakley Hornets dominated Raft River in the state championship game.
After winning the state title a year ago, the Hornets repeat for the first time in school history.
Oakley 42, Raft River 14
Raft River won the first matchup of the season 22-16 back in October. Thursday night, though, was completely different.
In the battle of Snake River Conference opponents and Cassia County rivals, the Hornets dominated all facets of the game in a 28-point win over the Trojans.
