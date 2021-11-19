Oakley repeats as state champion for the first time in school history

POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Thursday night inside Holt Arena, there was no doubt who the best team in 1A Division 1 football was. The Oakley Hornets dominated Raft River in the state championship game.

After winning the state title a year ago, the Hornets repeat for the first time in school history.

Oakley 42, Raft River 14

Raft River won the first matchup of the season 22-16 back in October. Thursday night, though, was completely different.

In the battle of Snake River Conference opponents and Cassia County rivals, the Hornets dominated all facets of the game in a 28-point win over the Trojans.

