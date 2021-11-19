Petrino out as Idaho head football coach

MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The University of Idaho and head football coach Paul Petrino are parting ways after nine seasons. Saturday’s season finale at Idaho State will be Petrino’s final game.

During his career as the Vandals head coach, he went 33-66, with his best year coming in 2016. Idaho went 9-4, winning the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Championship, 61-50 over Colorado State. These accolades helped Petrino earned Sun Belt Coach of the Year.

“I’m very proud of all we accomplished during my time leading this program,” Petrino said. “Maya and I remain grateful for the opportunity and will take incredible memories with us as we transition to our next endeavor. Our kids grew up here and this University and program will always hold a special place in our hearts. I want to thank our current and former players as well as every coach who has been a part of this program over the past nine years. They are what make this such a special place. I wish nothing but continued success for the current team and will always be in their corner.”

Petrino’s teams were marked by strong academics and high graduation rates.

“I have nothing but the utmost respect for Paul. He is a man of integrity and strong character,” Athletic Director Terry Gawlik said. “He has helped hundreds of football student-athletes become better men. I am personally grateful for his loyalty to Vandal Athletics, his willingness to be a team player and the care and attention that he gave to his student-athletes.”

Idaho will begin its nationwide search immediately, with College Sports Solutions assisting in the process.

