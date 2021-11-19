Advertisement

Petrino out as Idaho head football coach

(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:04 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The University of Idaho and head football coach Paul Petrino are parting ways after nine seasons. Saturday’s season finale at Idaho State will be Petrino’s final game.

During his career as the Vandals head coach, he went 33-66, with his best year coming in 2016. Idaho went 9-4, winning the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Championship, 61-50 over Colorado State. These accolades helped Petrino earned Sun Belt Coach of the Year.

“I’m very proud of all we accomplished during my time leading this program,” Petrino said. “Maya and I remain grateful for the opportunity and will take incredible memories with us as we transition to our next endeavor. Our kids grew up here and this University and program will always hold a special place in our hearts. I want to thank our current and former players as well as every coach who has been a part of this program over the past nine years. They are what make this such a special place. I wish nothing but continued success for the current team and will always be in their corner.”

Petrino’s teams were marked by strong academics and high graduation rates.

“I have nothing but the utmost respect for Paul. He is a man of integrity and strong character,” Athletic Director Terry Gawlik said. “He has helped hundreds of football student-athletes become better men. I am personally grateful for his loyalty to Vandal Athletics, his willingness to be a team player and the care and attention that he gave to his student-athletes.”

Idaho will begin its nationwide search immediately, with College Sports Solutions assisting in the process.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pursuit began around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning
Police chase south of Twin Falls ends in arrest
A crash injures 3.
Crash in Twin Falls injures three
The trip is 847 miles.
Historic locomotive travels through Twin Falls on its way to Northern Nevada Railway Museum
December Outlook: Cooler or Warmer?
Looking long-term: How is December looking weather-wise?
One person who was life-flighted has been released from the hospital
One life-flighted in Jerome crash

Latest News

The Red Devils cruised past the Hansen Huskies.
Murtaugh rolls past Hansen; girls basketball roundup
The Red Devils are hoping to keep the fans entertained at their game at Hansen.
Murtaugh coasts past Hansen
The Hornets grab their fifth state title on the gridiron with complete performance against Raft...
Oakley repeats as state champion for the first time in school history
Oakley repeats as state champion for the first time in school history
Oakley repeats as state champion for the first time in school history