Ribbon cutting held for Twin Falls thrift store

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Friday for the St. Vincent de Paul thrift store in Twin Falls.

The ceremony was held to announce the society’s official new partnership with the Chamber of Commerce. Society members hope that becoming members of the Chamber of Commerce will help get the word out about what they do and how they can help those in need.

“We generate funds on the items that are donated here in the community and we salvage those,” said Pat Szot, the manager of the store. “And the funds that are generated are used to help those in need whether it be housing, rental, temporary housing, utility help.”

The store is located on Main Avenue South in Twin Falls. Donations of everyday household items such as furniture and clothing are encouraged. To donate, you can call them at 208-734-9143. For a list of items you can donate, visit their website.

