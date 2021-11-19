Advertisement

Ribbon cutting held for Twin Falls thrift store

The ceremony was held to announce the society's official new partnership with the Chamber of...
The ceremony was held to announce the society's official new partnership with the Chamber of Commerce(KMVT)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:41 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Friday for the St. Vincent de Paul thrift store in Twin Falls.

The ceremony was held to announce the society’s official new partnership with the Chamber of Commerce. Society members hope that becoming members of the Chamber of Commerce will help get the word out about what they do and how they can help those in need.

“We generate funds on the items that are donated here in the community and we salvage those,” said Pat Szot, the manager of the store. “And the funds that are generated are used to help those in need whether it be housing, rental, temporary housing, utility help.”

The store is located on Main Avenue South in Twin Falls. Donations of everyday household items such as furniture and clothing are encouraged. To donate, you can call them at 208-734-9143. For a list of items you can donate, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pursuit began around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning
Police chase south of Twin Falls ends in arrest
A crash injures 3.
Crash in Twin Falls injures three
The trip is 847 miles.
Historic locomotive travels through Twin Falls on its way to Northern Nevada Railway Museum
December Outlook: Cooler or Warmer?
Looking long-term: How is December looking weather-wise?
One person who was life-flighted has been released from the hospital
One life-flighted in Jerome crash

Latest News

An ordinance on short-term rentals continue to be discussed in Ketchum
Short term rentals discussions continue in Ketchum
Crisis standards of care have been reactivated in the state of Idaho
Crisis standards of care reactivated in Idaho
Idaho Gov. Brad Little delivers his State of the State address inside the house chambers at the...
Idaho Governor Brad Little touts state’s low unemployment rate
The seed indemnity fund had a balance of $11.7 million at the beginning of November
Idaho Department of Agriculture ceases seed indemnity fund assessments