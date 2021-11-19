Salute to Idaho Agriculture: High Desert Milk

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Dairy is Idaho’s largest agricultural industry, with over 13 billion pounds of milk alone produced each year.

High Desert Milk has been the middleman between your fridge and the farm since 2008, taking raw milk materials and producing milk, butter, cheese, and more.

The production facility is responsible for products on grocery shelves from the company’s home in Burley to Southeast Asia. High Desert is a proud Southern Idaho staple, helping Idaho’s dairy farms continue producing at a high rate.

“We are an Idaho-preferred manufacturer. So all of that milk should come from within the state of Idaho,” said plant manager Shawn Burton. “On occasion, there are opportunities where milk can be brought from outside the state, but it’s regularly all from the valley.”

Burton, a Magic Valley local, tells KMVT he brings his Southern Idaho pride into the company, buying, hiring, and contracting locally as much as possible.

“We’re proud to be from the Magic Valley,” he said. “I think that the products that come out of the Magic Valley are the best that can be found in the U.S., and obviously have a name for themselves in the U.S. and the world.”

Burton hopes to continue to facilitate growth at High Desert Milk, saying the company continues to expand year after year.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.