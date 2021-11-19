Short term rentals discussions continue in Ketchum

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An ordinance on short-term rentals continues to be discussed among Ketchum city leaders.

The Ketchum City Council met Thursday night where leaders say they will continue to explore the possibility of an ordinance.

KMVT talked to Mayor Neil Bradshaw who says the ordinance would be used to regulate short-term rentals but not restrict them.

Some of those regulations include fire safety and even avalanche precautions.

Bradshaw says before any decision is made, the council wants to survey the amount of short-term rentals and the effects of an ordinance on business.

He says there is no reason to potentially charge fees if it won’t provide desired outcomes.

