Ammon Bundy visits Twin Falls

Bundy is known not only as an anti-government figure but is also taking a stance against what he calls an experimental vaccine
Bundy made headlines in Idaho after being dragged out of the statehouse in a chair
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:39 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy came to Twin Falls on Thursday night.

Bundy made headlines last summer after being dragged from the statehouse on a chair. Months later, he announced his candidacy for Governor of Idaho.

“I feel like there’s just a lot of work here to show the people the choice that they have in me and really what I’m all about. So that’s really why I’m here,” said Bundy.

Bundy is known not only as an anti-government figure but is also taking a stance against what he calls an experimental vaccine.

“So that’s what we’re facing as a people, of trying to discern and get through this information of what is actually right, what is wrong, what is happening, what is really the numbers,” said Bundy. “It’s causing all of us to be gun shy with the information that we are receiving, even from Governor Little.”

It’s not only Bundy making headlines. In 2014, his family was part of an infamous standoff with federal officers over more than $1 million in grazing fees.

Bundy calls it a victory against federal overreach. “We were able to see and get ahead and experience, basically, what is happening now. What is that? They want to take your rights and turn it into a privilege and say that they have control over it,” Bundy said.

His rural upbringing was the main topic of his campaign rally, as well as faith and inaction by the Idaho legislature.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

