Advertisement

CSI Baseball signs Kimberly pitcher

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 3:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Kimberly baseball player is one of the four pitchers the College of Southern Idaho is signing from the Class of 2022.

Brennen Chappell made his commitment official Friday afternoon in front of family and friends in the Kimberly cafeteria.

As a junior, he earned SCIC MVP honors. On the mound, Chappell boasted a 1.85 ERA, with nine wins and 97 strikeouts in 53 innings. He also held opponents to a .136 batting average.

CSI assistant baseball coach Nick Aiello told KMVT that Chappell “has an electric arm and a feel for pitching”. Also, his ability to command the fast ball and his breaking ball will give him the chance to immediately contribute.

“Getting to the next level is one of the hardest parts of it all, so once the offseason hits, it’s every single day, strength training, strengthening the arm, working on the mechanics. It’s not necessarily 100% effort all the time,” Chappell explained. “Just the small things that matter.”

Chappell and the Bulldogs hope to improve upon a third place finish at the 3A state baseball tournament.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pursuit began around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning
Police chase south of Twin Falls ends in arrest
A crash injures 3.
Crash in Twin Falls injures three
The trip is 847 miles.
Historic locomotive travels through Twin Falls on its way to Northern Nevada Railway Museum
December Outlook: Cooler or Warmer?
Looking long-term: How is December looking weather-wise?
One person who was life-flighted has been released from the hospital
One life-flighted in Jerome crash

Latest News

Kimberly senior Brennen Chappell will play for the College of Southern Idaho in 2023.
Chappell inks with CSI Baseball
CSI logo
CSI Men’s Basketball wins three straight
CSI wins three straight after double-digit victory over Eastern Wyoming
CSI wins three straight after double-digit victory over Eastern Wyoming
CSI Basketball
No. 19 CSI’s complete game effort leads to win over Laramie County