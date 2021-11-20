CSI Baseball signs Kimberly pitcher

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Kimberly baseball player is one of the four pitchers the College of Southern Idaho is signing from the Class of 2022.

Brennen Chappell made his commitment official Friday afternoon in front of family and friends in the Kimberly cafeteria.

As a junior, he earned SCIC MVP honors. On the mound, Chappell boasted a 1.85 ERA, with nine wins and 97 strikeouts in 53 innings. He also held opponents to a .136 batting average.

CSI assistant baseball coach Nick Aiello told KMVT that Chappell “has an electric arm and a feel for pitching”. Also, his ability to command the fast ball and his breaking ball will give him the chance to immediately contribute.

“Getting to the next level is one of the hardest parts of it all, so once the offseason hits, it’s every single day, strength training, strengthening the arm, working on the mechanics. It’s not necessarily 100% effort all the time,” Chappell explained. “Just the small things that matter.”

Chappell and the Bulldogs hope to improve upon a third place finish at the 3A state baseball tournament.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.