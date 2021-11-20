Advertisement

CSI Men’s Basketball wins three straight

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 2:48 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Daylen Williams posted career-highs of 13 points and 16 rebounds and the College of Southern Idaho outrebounded Eastern Wyoming, 54-38, to get the 80-66 win.

With their third straight win of the season, CSI now improves to 5-1.

Marcellious Lockett tallied 13 points on a perfect shooting night, going 2-2 from the line and 4-4 from the floor, including 3-3 from three-point range. Jakari Livingston and Robert Whaley both added 11 points each.

The team shot 46.2% from the game, compared to just 29.4% for Eastern Wyoming.

CSI will take on Western Nebraska on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

