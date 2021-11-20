Advertisement

Fit and Well Idaho: Hearing loss in children

Noise exposure also has an impact on hearing loss
Reading difficulty can be a sign of hearing difficulty. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:36 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There are multiple signs that a young child could be having difficulty hearing or experiencing hearing loss.

A child can be brought in to see an audiologist for multiple reasons. First, if a child is having trouble speaking or isn’t able to communicate clearly, that can be a sign that they aren’t hearing well.

Reading difficulty is also a sign that a child is having trouble hearing. If they have low literacy rates, that means they could be suffering from hearing loss.

“Reading is a huge part. You wouldn’t think so because you are reading it, it doesn’t have anything to do with hearing, but literacy and hearing loss go hand in hand,” said audiologist Mary Konneker.

“They may have normal speech development, but their literacy rates are really low, and that’s because they aren’t hearing everything accurately.”

Noise exposure also has an impact on hearing loss. Listening to loud music, gunshots, or construction noise can impact your hearing.

