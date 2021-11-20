Advertisement

Hip-hop holiday charity concert being held Saturday night

Money for Valley House, Sleep in Heavenly Peace and Coats for Kids will be raised for the event.
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:39 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This Saturday night, the 10th annual hip-hop holiday charity concert is being held at the Turf Club in Twin Falls.

The event, organized by Joey Bravo and Michael Summers, is raising money for Valley House, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, and Coats for Kids.

According to Bravo, while the event is advertised as a hip-hop concert, there will be entertainment for everyone, from turntables to acoustic guitars.

He tells KMVT that this is his effort to give back to a community that has done so much for him.

“It’s one of those things you have to reciprocate, you can’t just keep going and going and going and expect to not give back,” said Bravo. “You have to give back to the community that supports you and who has been there for you.”

“I mean, I’ve been here for 16 years, I’ve got to give back. There are no ifs, and, or buts, that’s what I’ve got to do.”

Doors open at the event at 6 p.m. with performances beginning at 7 p.m. The event is for ages 15 and up.

