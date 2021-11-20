Hunters in Unit 14 asked to provide wasting disease samples

LUCILE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Hunters in unit 14 are being asked by the Idaho Fish and Game to provide Chronic Wasting Disease Samples from harvested animals.

Fish and Game say they need more samples from harvested deer and elk to determine how widespread the disease is.

The department will add check stations and drop-off locations to assist with this. The announcement comes after two mule deer were detected with Chronic Wasting disease.

Check stations will be run from Nov. 19 to Nov. 24 from 10 a.m. to sunset at these locations:

Highway 95 South near New Meadows mile post 172

Highway 95 North near Cottonwood mile post 252

Highway 13 near Stites mile post 23

For a map of the locations, visit their website. Heads can also be taken to a fish and game regional office, and hunters can collect lymph nodes for sampling.

The CDC recommends hunters do not eat meat from animals infected with Chronic Wasting Disease. For more information and tips on collecting samples, visit Fish and Game’s website.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.