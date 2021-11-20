Advertisement

Hunters in Unit 14 asked to provide wasting disease samples

Hunters are asked to deliver samples to test for Chronic Wasting Disease
Hunters are asked to deliver samples to test for Chronic Wasting Disease(KGWN)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:04 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUCILE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Hunters in unit 14 are being asked by the Idaho Fish and Game to provide Chronic Wasting Disease Samples from harvested animals.

Fish and Game say they need more samples from harvested deer and elk to determine how widespread the disease is.

The department will add check stations and drop-off locations to assist with this. The announcement comes after two mule deer were detected with Chronic Wasting disease.

Check stations will be run from Nov. 19 to Nov. 24 from 10 a.m. to sunset at these locations:

  • Highway 95 South near New Meadows mile post 172
  • Highway 95 North near Cottonwood mile post 252
  • Highway 13 near Stites mile post 23

For a map of the locations, visit their website. Heads can also be taken to a fish and game regional office, and hunters can collect lymph nodes for sampling.

The CDC recommends hunters do not eat meat from animals infected with Chronic Wasting Disease. For more information and tips on collecting samples, visit Fish and Game’s website.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pursuit began around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning
Police chase south of Twin Falls ends in arrest
A crash injures 3.
Crash in Twin Falls injures three
The trip is 847 miles.
Historic locomotive travels through Twin Falls on its way to Northern Nevada Railway Museum
December Outlook: Cooler or Warmer?
Looking long-term: How is December looking weather-wise?
One person who was life-flighted has been released from the hospital
One life-flighted in Jerome crash

Latest News

All vaccinated adults are now encouraged by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to get a...
Vaccinated adults in Idaho are now eligible for booster shot
KMVT spoke with officials on what is needed to end Idaho's drought. Source: KFDA
Looking at what winter might mean for Idaho’s water demand
The project had been halted concerning possible harm to Yellowstone cutthroat trout in a...
US OKs gold mine exploratory drilling in eastern Idaho
Bundy made headlines in Idaho after being dragged out of the statehouse in a chair
Ammon Bundy visits Twin Falls