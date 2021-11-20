Idaho State Police investigates fatal crash near Bliss

BLISS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Shortly before 1 a.m. on Nov. 19, Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle fatality crash south of the town of Bliss on Bliss Grade road.

Police say a 23-year-old man from Buhl was going eastbound on Bliss Grade Road when he went off the right shoulder, struck the guardrail, hit an embankment, and overturned. A 24-year-old passenger, also from Buhl, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

According to authorities, evidence gathered on the scene indicate alcohol may have been involved with this crash. The investigation remains ongoing.

