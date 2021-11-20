Looking at what winter might mean for Idaho’s water demand

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This past year was one of the most severe droughts in Idaho’s history, featuring the driest spring the gem state has seen in nearly 100 years.

It started out below normal, but not extremely bad. “We were experiencing near-normal conditions in Northern Idaho, below normal, below that salmon/clearwater boundary, with already seeing those below-normal precipitation patterns in the wood and lost valleys,” says Erin Wharton, a Water Supply Specialist for the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

During the winter, things weren’t too bad as well, especially with a very wet February. In the spring, things took a severe turn.

“That was definitely what changed the entire water picture, and so when we were looking at the entire water year, that’s really when we started seeing the picture completely change,” said Wharton.

The end result was around 70% of Idaho experiencing extreme drought conditions. And it’s looking like the chances of Idaho ending the drought altogether are very slim.

There is some good news, however. Irrigation users might have enough water depending on location. “In Magic (Reservoir) 94%, Little Wood Reservoir is 54% because the irrigation demand is lower than the typical natural snowmelt runoff and streamflow coming into that basin,” said Wharton.

In other locations, a bit more is needed due to higher irrigation demand, such as Upper Snake Reservoir and the Oakley Reservoir needing above-average flows.

Knowing what we need for this winter, what can we expect? “La Nina conditions are present across the Central and Eastern Pacific,” said Troy Lindquist, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Boise.

This creates an interesting pattern in the jet stream, allowing some cooler and wetter weather to develop over our general region. Due to a very strong pacific jet stream this means for this winter, it’s looking pretty promising for the drought.

Wetter and slightly cooler, if not average temperatures are expected. Things are already looking promising, with Twin Falls, Jerome, Burley, and Hailey all experiencing above-average rainfall for the month of November.

With the La Nina, slightly above-average precipitation is expected, making the chances of Idaho reaching irrigation demand a good possibility.

