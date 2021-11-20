No. 19 CSI’s complete game effort leads to win over Laramie County

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Coca Cola Invitational is underway at Twin Falls and the College of Southern Idaho women’s basketball team made a statement. No. 19 CSI led by three at halftime, but outscored Laramie County 49-32 in the second half to win 74-54 on Friday.

Sophomore Sadie Gronning scored a career-25 points on 8/11 shooting and was 4/6 from three-point range. The Soda Springs native’s four three-pointers were a career-high. She was also 5/8 from the free throw line.

Emilia Nworie had 13 points, while Ashlee Strawbridge added 12.

One of the big reasons CSI outrebounded Laramie County, 46-36 was Jasmyne Boles. The Nampa native pulled down 12 rebounds to go along with 13 points.

The Golden Eagles also did a better job of pushing the ball up court and scored 15 points off of turnovers. Six of their points came from a fast break.

“I think it was our biggest focus, those transition points, we definitely had the size advantage,” Boles said. “So getting those rebounds, pushing it out, getting it ahead to our bigger girls, so I think rebounding is like a really big impact.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.