Vaccinated adults in Idaho are now eligible for booster shot

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After the CDC recommended that booster shots be made available to all adults in the U.S., the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is making new recommendations to Idaho adults for vaccinations.

All adults 50 years and older who got the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months earlier, as well as adults 18 and older who received the J&J vaccine two or more months ago are encouraged to get the COVID-19 booster shot.

They also invite adults 18-49 to consider getting a Pfizer or Moderna booster based on individual risk factors.

“While the vaccines continue to provide good protection against hospitalization and death from severe COVID-19 illness, we’re concerned that we might see another surge in cases as people gather together for the holidays,” said Dr. Christine Hahn, public health medical director, and state epidemiologist.

“A booster dose of added protection could help to keep our hospitalizations down and by keeping families healthier, will help ensure that Idahoans can return to school and work in good health after the holidays.”

