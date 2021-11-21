Carey falls in state championship game for third straight year

MOSCOW, Idaho (KLEW) — Kendrick jumped out to a 30-8 halftime lead in the 1A DII state championship game against Carey Saturday, and the Tigers held off a second half Panther comeback to claim their first state title since 2001.

Kendrick 30, Carey 24

Carey has been to the state title game for five straight years. After Saturday’s loss at the Kibbie Dome, the Panthers have lost the last three.

Carey finishes 11-1 on the season.

