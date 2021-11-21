CSI women use huge offensive second half in win over Western Nebraska

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After falling behind 38-32 at the half, the 19th-ranked College of Southern Idaho women’s basketball team used 63 second half points to beat 12th-ranked Western Nebraska.

CSI 95, Western Nebraska 89

The two schools men’s teams also squared off, with CSI cruising to a win.

CSI 81, Western Nebraska 65

