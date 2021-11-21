CSI women use huge offensive second half in win over Western Nebraska
Golden Eagles grab second home win over ranked team this season
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 11:30 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After falling behind 38-32 at the half, the 19th-ranked College of Southern Idaho women’s basketball team used 63 second half points to beat 12th-ranked Western Nebraska.
CSI 95, Western Nebraska 89
The two schools men’s teams also squared off, with CSI cruising to a win.
CSI 81, Western Nebraska 65
