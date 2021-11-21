Idaho health officials hope holiday season sees continuation of downward COVID trend

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Following the end of the Idaho legislative session, Idaho’s temporary rule on crisis standards of care expired.

Then, the next day, the Department of Health and Welfare established another temporary rule, citing the need for more caution due to the pandemic.

“Crisis standards of care will be activated when a pervasive, catastrophic or extraordinary event or circumstance overwhelms usual health and medical capabilities or capacities.”

Here in South Central Idaho, risk levels are not as high as much of the state.

For the first time since August, all counties in our region are listed as moderate or minimal risk to COVID-19.

“It really means a lot for our community and for everything that we do in our community and what we love to do. Like getting together with family, going to events, getting to school, making sure that you can still get into work every day all of those things that we rely on are definitely aided by a community that is a little bit healthier and less impacted by COVID.”

With the holiday season on the horizon, Idaho health officials are urging residents to be cautious with their holiday celebrations.

Bodily warns that critical risk levels affect everyone in the area, infected with COVID or not.

“If our risk levels are in critical zone because our hospitals are critically impacted, that affects everybody, whether or not you get COVID-19. If you have some sort of a leg break, you get in a car wreck, you are pregnant, you can be severely impacted, even if you never even get close to getting COVID-19.”

Ways to keep your holiday safe include having celebrations outdoors, minimizing the size of your party and avoiding buffet-style meals.

