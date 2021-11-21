Kid-run holiday market hosted at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The first-ever Magic Valley Holiday Kids Holiday Market was held Saturday at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds.

Booths filled with art, crafts, food and more all created by Magic Valley kids lined two buildings at the fairgrounds and hundreds of shoppers strolled through the market between 10 and 1.

The kid market is nothing new to the area, summer and fall markets have been around for three years, but this year organizers decided to add one more event for the holiday season.

One of the minds behind the market, Nikki Nelson, the day is about watching the young ones grow.

“Probably the smiles and the kids being excited. Some of them that were really shy when they checked in, they usually come and are bubbling with energy,” Nelson said. “I love to see the switch of confidence.”

Nelson tells KMVT the event continues to grow and they plan on holding one additional market next year, bringing the annual total to four.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.