New Kimberly business holds grand opening Saturday

New Kimberly Business
New Kimberly Business(KFDA)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 9:18 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new business in Kimberly had its grand opening Saturday morning.

Kellz Kreations, located on 213 Main St. in Kimberly, creates or adds designs for clothing.

Owner Kelly Tompset says this is a dream come true for her.

“We were just doing little crafty things at home and then it started to little by little people noticing what we’re doing. We love it. This is something that I love to do. Hopefully we can expand and we love the community here in Kimberly. It’s just amazing,” says Tompset.

The store also serves as a swag shop for the Idaho vipers, a non-profit youth sports organization. To place an order, you can email kellzkreations208@outlook.com, or call (208)-647-9028

