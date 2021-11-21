Advertisement

Twin Falls wins with late 3-pointer, Saturday basketball roundup

(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 12:52 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls used a Reagan Rex 3-pointer with 5.2 seconds left to top Bishop Kelly in a non-conference matchup.

Twin Falls 51, Bishop Kelly 50

Rylee Robbins led the Bruins with 12 points. Chowder Bailey was also in double digits with 10.

Other girls basketball scores

Canyon Ridge 62, Emmett 36

Logan Roberts put up 25 for the Riverhawks. Lily Teske added 15.

Snake River 74, Filer 70

Alexis Monson and McKynlee Jacobs both had double-doubles for the Wildcat’s in the loss. Monson had 22 points and 12 assists. Jacobs had 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Tigers triumph over Panthers at Kibbie Dome
Carey falls in state championship game for third straight year
Golden Eagles grab second home win over ranked team this season
CSI women use huge offensive second half in win over Western Nebraska
