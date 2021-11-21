What’s with all the rain records in November?

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls has seen three days this month that have broken daily records for rainfall - Nov. 7, Nov. 9, and Nov. 19.

This is quite the far cry from this past spring and summer where record low precipitation values were seen. So what changed then?

Say you're living in a desert without saying you live in a desert pic.twitter.com/U3uQcnzgzz — Nicholas Snider ❄️ (@snider_wx) November 7, 2021

First and foremost we do have to acknowledge that we live in a desert, with Twin Falls only seeing about 10 inches of rain per year.

While that doesn’t change the fact that very severe drought conditions were experienced all summer, it does put into perspective just how easy it is to break all time daily rain records in our neck of the woods.

On all three of these days - Nov. 7, Nov. 9, and Nov.19 - Magic Valley Regional Airport saw less than an inch of rain, and in the case of Nov. 7, less than a tenth of an inch.

With that said, we have been in a wetter than normal pattern since the end of September.

Twin Falls saw over an inch above normal precipitation for October, and has nearly doubled its month to date precipitation averages for November.

So, back to the question earlier - what changed? Mainly, the strength of the Pacific jet stream.

Jet stream pattern in June (NOAA) (Nicholas Snider)

The above map shows what the jet stream looked like back in June. Where the lines are close together, the jet stream is. Where is it on this image? To the north in Canada.

This allowed all of the precipitation to go up there. This also contributed to the very hot temperatures we saw last summer. In fall, this pattern changed.

Jet stream pattern in November (Nicholas Snider)

Notice how the jet stream is pretty much right over our region. This has not only allowed Pacific Ocean moisture to stream into our region, but also generate some more large scale storm systems over our area.

For the rest of winter? It’s looking like good news is coming.

A La Nina pattern is in place. This means wetter conditions will be likely for the winter to come. As Luke Bryan says, “Rain is a good thing,” and it looks like the rainy pattern is expected to continue.

