Biden administration considers new measures to protect sage grouse

Bistate sage grouse. Photo by Jeanne Stafford/USFWS.
By Candice Hare
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:21 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
IDAHO, (KMVT/KSVT) — The Biden Administration is considering new measures to protect greater sage grouse. The bird is found in many states in the Western U.S. including here in Idaho.

The Bureau of Land Management will be evaluating sage grouse habitat. There are no current deadlines for action.

The bird has had its numbers decline in recent decades due in part to oil and gas drilling, grazing, and wildfires. In the last three decades, the population has dropped 65%.

