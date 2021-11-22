Chobani will go public on Wall Street

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Chobani has filed paperwork for an initial public offering.

The company will trade on NASDAQ and go under the symbol CHO. No information was made available about how many shares will be available or what their projected value is.

The Wall Street Journal does say, however, that Chobani was estimated to be valued at $10 billion earlier in the year. The yogurt company employs more than 1,000 people in Twin Falls.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.