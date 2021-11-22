Former representative Luke Malek drops out of Lt. Governor race

IDAHO, (KMVT/KSVT) — Former state representative Luke Malek has announced he will be dropping out of the race for Idaho Lieutenant Governor. He has now endorsed Scott Bedke in the race.

Malek made the announcement on Twitter Sunday night, saying he dropped out to “prevent extremism from gaining another foothold in Idaho politics.” He said that Bedke is “an experienced, thoughtful, committed and compassionate conservative with unquestionable moral integrity.”

Bedke responded to the endorsement by saying “Luke Malek, a well-regarded former legislator, lawyer, and friend has put his faith in me to become your next Lieutenant Governor by selflessly dropping out of the race. This act shows that he holds Idaho’s future and values at the highest regard.”

“I am humbled by his willingness to step aside and put his trust in me. I deeply appreciate his continued effort to be a dedicated public servant. I promise to be the conservative leader our state needs to ensure Idaho continues to be a place where our families grow and thrive.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.