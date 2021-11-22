Advertisement

Fuel demand could spike this week as millions prepare for Thanksgiving travel

Crude oil, which makes up half the price of finished gasoline, dropped as low as $76 per barrel late last week
Right now, Idaho's average price for regular is $3.69. File photo
Right now, Idaho's average price for regular is $3.69. File photo((WENDELL FRANKS))
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 2:50 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Falling crude oil prices could relieve some pain at the pump for Idaho drivers, but according to AAA, the effect may be tempered by a spike in demand as 53.4 million Americans set out on a Thanksgiving vacation.

Crude oil, which makes up half the price of finished gasoline, dropped as low as $76 per barrel late last week, after staying at or above the $80 mark since mid-October. 

The drop came in response to fears that a COVID-19 resurgence could impact economic activity in the U.S. and Europe this winter, and a request by the Biden Administration to coordinate a simultaneous release of crude oil reserves between the United States, China, Japan, South Korea, and India to drive prices down.

Today, Idaho’s average price for regular is $3.69 per gallon, which is a penny less than a week ago and three cents less than a month ago.

The national average currently sits at $3.41 per gallon, which is the same as a week ago and three cents more than a month ago.  This week, the Gem State fell to ninth place for most expensive fuel.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pursuit began around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning
Police chase south of Twin Falls ends in arrest
One person who was life-flighted has been released from the hospital
One life-flighted in Jerome crash
ISP is investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash south of Bliss.
Idaho State Police investigates fatal crash near Bliss
A man in living in Jerome was sentenced to 82 months in federal prison for possession of...
Man sentenced for Meth, Fentanyl distribution in the Magic Valley
Crisis standards of care have been reactivated in the state of Idaho
Crisis standards of care reactivated in Idaho

Latest News

The Red Cross is still experiencing a blood supply shortage as we head into the holidays
Idaho Red Cross offers private Matrix Resurrections screenings for those who donate blood
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced he will run for a sixth term as Idaho's...
Lawrence Wasden announces candidacy for Idaho Attorney General
A report from the Office of Performance Evaluations shows Idaho's emergency medical services...
Report: Idaho’s emergency medical services lack resources
Exterior image of the Chobani plant in Twin Falls (KMVT)
Chobani will go public on Wall Street