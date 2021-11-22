Advertisement

Health officials weigh in on what the ‘end’ of COVID-19 could look like

Now 24 months into the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are wondering when it will be behind us
While the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine decreases over time, doctors say if you’re...
While the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine decreases over time, doctors say if you’re vaccinated, you don’t need to dictate your behavior based on what month past your second dose you may be in.(WBAY Staff)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 9:17 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Now 24 months into the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are wondering when it will be behind us.

As two doctors explain, that may not happen.

“Nobody asks about when is the end of the flu for example. This is a disease that is going to be with us for the foreseeable future, it is going to come and go,” said David Dowdy, MD, PhD.

The question now is, when can we get the disease to a point where it is tolerable to the country.

“If we already look at how we are living our lives today as opposed to how we were living our lives a year ago, we’ve made great strides, so we’re not at the pandemic end date and we never will be,” said Dowdy.

Now that the COVID-19 vaccine is available to everyone over the age of five, one doctor sees this as a huge step toward controlling the virus because when children are vaccinated, they can protect others who may be at more risk for a severe case.

“Recent research indicates that vaccinating 5-to-11-year olds is expected to prevent 600,000 infections over the next 4 months alone,” said Rupali Limaye, PhD, MPH.

Currently, only 60% of the United States is vaccinated against COVID-19, which isn’t enough of the population to have COVID-19 end at this point, one doctor says.

“COVID is here to stay, the great news is the game changer has been vaccines because they have been able to prevent severe COVID, i.e. hospitalizations and death. But the great news is if you have been vaccinated, you are 12 times less likely to be hospitalized,” said Limaye.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pursuit began around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning
Police chase south of Twin Falls ends in arrest
One person who was life-flighted has been released from the hospital
One life-flighted in Jerome crash
December Outlook: Cooler or Warmer?
Looking long-term: How is December looking weather-wise?
ISP is investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash south of Bliss.
Idaho State Police investigates fatal crash near Bliss
A man in living in Jerome was sentenced to 82 months in federal prison for possession of...
Man sentenced for Meth, Fentanyl distribution in the Magic Valley

Latest News

The Bloom Community Food Center
The Hunger Coalition works to make Thanksgiving special for food insecure families
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2021, file photo, Ann Enderle R.N. checks on a COVID-19 patient in the...
Idaho health officials hope holiday season sees continuation of downward COVID trend
First annual holiday market
Kid-run holiday market hosted at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds
What's with all the rain records?
What’s with all the rain records in November?