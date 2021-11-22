Health officials weigh in on what the ‘end’ of COVID-19 could look like

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Now 24 months into the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are wondering when it will be behind us.

As two doctors explain, that may not happen.

“Nobody asks about when is the end of the flu for example. This is a disease that is going to be with us for the foreseeable future, it is going to come and go,” said David Dowdy, MD, PhD.

The question now is, when can we get the disease to a point where it is tolerable to the country.

“If we already look at how we are living our lives today as opposed to how we were living our lives a year ago, we’ve made great strides, so we’re not at the pandemic end date and we never will be,” said Dowdy.

Now that the COVID-19 vaccine is available to everyone over the age of five, one doctor sees this as a huge step toward controlling the virus because when children are vaccinated, they can protect others who may be at more risk for a severe case.

“Recent research indicates that vaccinating 5-to-11-year olds is expected to prevent 600,000 infections over the next 4 months alone,” said Rupali Limaye, PhD, MPH.

Currently, only 60% of the United States is vaccinated against COVID-19, which isn’t enough of the population to have COVID-19 end at this point, one doctor says.

“COVID is here to stay, the great news is the game changer has been vaccines because they have been able to prevent severe COVID, i.e. hospitalizations and death. But the great news is if you have been vaccinated, you are 12 times less likely to be hospitalized,” said Limaye.

