Idaho deactivates crisis standards of care, except for north Idaho

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 file photo Ann Enderle R.N. attends to a COVID-19 patient...
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 file photo Ann Enderle R.N. attends to a COVID-19 patient in the Medical Intensive care unit (MICU) at St. Luke's Boise Medical Center in Boise, Idaho.(Kyle Green | AP Photo/Kyle Green,File)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:21 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced Monday morning that, with the exception of north Idaho, the state has deactivated its crisis standards of care.

Crisis standards of care remain in effect for the Panhandle Health District encompassing Boundary, Bonner, Kootenai, Benewah, and Shoshone counties.

The department says that while the number of COVID-19 patients is high and continues to stress Idaho’s healthcare systems, it no longer exceeds the healthcare resources available, except in north Idaho.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says it will take time for healthcare systems to return to full normal operations.

